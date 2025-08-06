Controlled burn at Beaver County slag dump turns out of control

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A controlled burn in Beaver County has gotten out of control, emergency dispatchers confirm to Channel 11.

The fire is at a slag dump in the area on Route 51 and Woodlawn Road in Center Township.

A viewer in Conway sent us photos where smoke from the fire could be seen from a distance.

Slag Dump Fire from Conway (Viewer Submitted)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

