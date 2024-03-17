Cooler temps with highs in the 40s

PITTSBURGH — Grab the jacket as you head out today, temperatures will be cooler with highs only topping out in the 40s. A few sprinkles or flurries will also be possible, especially later in the day. Plan for a cold walk to the bus stop early Monday.

Wind chills will drop into the teens Monday morning, so kids may need hats and gloves.

Highs Monday will climb above freezing, but the colder weather will also set the stage for a few snow showers Monday evening into early Tuesday morning giving us a reminder that winder is not done yet.

A light coating of snow is possible around Pittsburgh early Tuesday with an inch or two possible closer to I 80.

