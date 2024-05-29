Local

Coraopolis diner permanently closing after 9 years in business

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A diner in Allegheny County that has been in business for nine years is closing its doors.

Tootsie’s Diner in Coraopolis is closed permanently, owners announced on their Facebook page.

“Our decision to close was based on multiple factors, and we are grateful for the unwavering support from our family, friends, and loyal customers over the past nine years,” the post reads, in part.

