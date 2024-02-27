Coroner called after shooting in Charleroi

The coroner was called to a shooting late last night in Washington County.

It happened around 11 p.m. in an alley in the area of 800 Lookout Avenue, Charleroi.

State police say the person who was shot is a male, but have not released information about a shooter.

