MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person has died at a business in Butler County.

Butler County 911 confirmed the coroner was sent to Vorteq Coil Finishers in Middlesex Township at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The circumstances surrounding the person’s death are not currently known.

No other injuries have been reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group