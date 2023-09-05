Breeze Airways has biggest sale ever, discounting Pittsburgh International Airport flights by 50%

Breeze Airways is having its biggest sale ever as the airline extends its schedule through April 30, 2024.

Through Sept. 7, travelers can book one-way or roundtrip flights at flybreeze.com and enter “IMGAME50″ at checkout to get a 50% discount off the base fare from Pittsburgh for travel between September 5 and March 7, 2024.

Breeze serves ten destinations nonstop including Charleston, SC; Fort Myers, FL; Hartford, CT; Los Angeles, CA; New Orleans, LA; Norfolk, VA; Portland, ME; Providence, RI; Raleigh-Durham, NC; and Tampa, FL.

