Coroner called to hit-and-run crash on Route 22 in Washington County

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the ramp from Route 22 Eastbound onto the Southern Beltway in Robinson Township at 3 p.m.

The coroner has also been called to the scene.

Investigators said a vehicle hit a pedestrian and did not stop.

Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for the latest updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOWOB

©2025 Cox Media Group