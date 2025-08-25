Coroner called to hit-and-run crash on Route 22 in Washington County

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Washington County.
Washington County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the ramp from Route 22 Eastbound onto the Southern Beltway in Robinson Township at 3 p.m.
The coroner has also been called to the scene.
Investigators said a vehicle hit a pedestrian and did not stop.
Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation.
