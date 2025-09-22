Elderly man dead after reported explosion, fire in Westmoreland County mobile home community

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An elderly man is dead after a fire in a Westmoreland County mobile home community.
Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Round Top Circle in East Huntingdon Township at 4:17 p.m. for reports of an explosion and fire at a trailer, according to a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor.
A person was reported to be trapped under a collapsed roof, investigators say.
Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson confirms an elderly man who used a wheelchair was killed in the incident.
Officials have not yet identified the man.
Photos provided to Channel 11 by the Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department show a partially collapsed trailer with severe damage and charring.
