Could Wegmans come to Mt. Lebanon? Here’s what we know

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — The Pittsburgh area could go from no Wegmans grocery stores to two in the next few years.

Sources tell our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times that the new owner of the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is in talks with Wegmans.

The mall currently has stores and restaurants, including The Yard and William Sonoma.

Wegmans told the Business Times that it has no new stores to announce right now and continues to look at properties that will complement its future Cranberry Township store, which is expected to open later in 2026.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group