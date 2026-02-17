Counterfeit designer items confiscated in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Several counterfeit items from China were recently seized in Pittsburgh.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers seized counterfeit designer brand jewelry, handbags and scarves on Jan 29.

The items, if authentic, are valued at $307,870, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

The CBP says vendors illegally profit from sales of counterfeit goods, generally made with poor-quality materials that may pose health or safety threats. Officials encourage consumers to buy authentic goods from reputable and authorized vendors.

