Country music star Eric Church will hold show in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Eric Church is coming to Pittsburgh.

The country music star will play at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 12 as part of his Free the Machine Tour.

Church will be joined by Elle King.

Presale tickets go on sale Monday, May 5 at 10 a.m., followed by a registration presale through Seated kicks on Tuesday, also at 10 a.m.

General on-sale starts on Friday at 10 a.m.

Church’s newest album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, came out on Friday.

