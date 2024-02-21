Country star, Munhall native Gabby Barrett welcomes 3rd baby

PITTSBURGH — Country star and Munhall native Gabby Barrett has welcomed her third baby with her husband Cade Foehner.

Barrett announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram Saturday.

The couple named their daughter Ivy Josephine Foehner.

“Our third baby arrived earth side early this morning, at home. Another life to love and cherish. Praising God for His kindness!” Barrett said on Instagram.

