Country stars George Strait, Chris Stapleton bringing stadium tour to Pittsburgh

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) George Strait and Chris Stapleton perform onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH — George Strait and Chris Stapleton are extending their run of stadium shows, and Pittsburgh is on the list.

The country superstars will be performing at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, May 31.

Special guest Parker McCollum will join Strait and Stapleton in the Steel City.

“I keep trying to slow down a bit but you keep calling me back. Please don’t ever stop. I still love it just as much as I always have,” Strait stated in a release. “Thank you for an amazing year last year and I can’t wait to see you for a few more again this year. Chris will be back and we’ve added Parker M. to the show which will be outstanding. Can’t wait to see you!!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time on GeorgeStrait.com. American Express cardholders can access presale tickets on Thursday, Feb. 20.

