County leaders suggest increasing Pennsylvania’s 911 surcharge

PITTSBURGH — County leaders from across Pennsylvania are advocating for an increase in the state’s 911 surcharge.

At a press conference in York County on Monday, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) called for raising the monthly fee from $1.95 to $2.20 to ensure the long-term sustainability of the state’s emergency response system.

The proposed increase aims to help the state’s 911 system keep pace with rising operational costs, evolving technology and increasing public expectations. The Pennsylvania 911 system receives its primary funding through this monthly surcharge on phone lines and devices, supplemented by county property taxes.

“Every day, Pennsylvanians rely on 911 to be there in their most critical moments. Whether it’s a medical emergency, a fire, or a call for law enforcement, the system must work—quickly, efficiently, and without fail,” CCAP Executive Director Dr. Kyle Kopko said. “However, the reality is that costs continue to rise. Technology is evolving. Expectations are increasing. And the funding structure has not kept pace.”

CCAPJoe Kantz says counties have done everything they can to control costs.

“We’ve embraced consolidation. We’ve pursued regionalization. We’ve invested in shared services and modern technology—all to reduce duplication and improve service delivery,” Krantz said.

CCAP officials say, compared nationally, Pennsylvania’s surcharge is average but covers a significant share of operating costs; other states rely on higher fees, percentage-based charges, or state General Fund support.

Without increased funding, CCAP thinks smaller, rural counties could be forced to make difficult decisions about service, staffing and long-term investments.

Counties are optimistic about engaging in productive communication with the legislature and the Shapiro administration concerning the future of Pennsylvania’s 911 system.

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