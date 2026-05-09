Mars Area High School mascot wins nationwide competition

A local high school has the best mascot in America.

The Mars Area High School Fightin’ Planets just won the 2026 National High School Mascot brackets competition, according to district officials.

In the championship round, the Fightin’ Planets defeated the Boiling Springs Bubblers with a vote of 899,296 to 575,259.

“A huge thank you to our amazing students, staff, and community for your incredible support and school spirit—together,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Gross said. “You helped our mascot be recognized as the best in the country!”

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