Covestro acquires 2 chemical manufacturing plants — here’s where

Covestro is acquiring two chemical production plants, one in Freeport, Texas, and the other in Thailand from a subsidiary of PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The acquisition of the plants, from Vencorex Holdings SAS that had previously been owned by a French company, will close by the end of 2025.

The two facilities make Hexamethylene Diisocyanate (HDI) derivatives, which are used in polyurethane coatings, sealants and adhesives. Covestro has a domestic and worldwide business in these products, which are used in coatings and adhesives for electronics, bridges, trucks, cars, ships and wood furniture.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group