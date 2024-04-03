Cowher, Tomlin among notable names taking part in Polamalu-hosted event

PITTSBURGH — Troy and Theodora Polamalu and the Neighborhood Resilience Project will be holding a fundraiser on May 21 known as “The Resilience Bowl,” bringing together celebrities such as Mike Tomlin, Bill Cowher, Billy Gardell and Kurt Angle, for a flag football game and other activities at Acrisure Stadium.

The Resilience Bowl proceeds will benefit the Neighborhood Resilience Project.

The event, from 5-8 p.m., is open to the public, with ticket prices of $10 for children and $20 for adults.

Among the celebrities confirmed to attend are:

Angle, former Olympic gold medalist in wrestling

Steve Byrne, comedian and actor

Ryan Clark, former Steelers player and current ESPN analyst

Cowher, former Steelers coach and current NFL Today analyst on CBS

Chip Esten, actor, musician, singer-songwriter, and comedian

Patrick Fabian, actor

Gardell, comedian and actor

Corey Graves, wrestling color commentator and retired professional wrestler

James Harrison, former Steelers player

Pat Monahan, lead singer for the band Train

Ike Taylor, former Steelers player

Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach

Sal Vulcano, television actor

