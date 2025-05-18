Crafton Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect

CRAFTON, Pa. — Crafton Police are looking for a man they say attempted to kidnap a woman.

Officers say Christian Spruill, 35, originally from the North Carolina area, has been terrorizing a Crafton woman for the past month.

He escalated last night, investigators say, when he tried to kidnap her.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Fountain Street and Sycamore Street at 10:27 p.m. on Saturday. A red Toyota 4 Runner had crashed through a fence, over a hillside and outside a house.

Police said the victim was forced into that vehicle by Spruill but was able to escape after the crash. She waved down officers for help.

K-9s, drones and officers searched a nearby wooded area for Spruill but could not find him.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He is 35 years old.

Police say he is homeless, so they believe he is wandering around the Pittsburgh area.

Anyone with information on Spruill’s location is asked to call 911 or the Crafton Police Department at 412-921-2016.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group