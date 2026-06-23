Kennywood extends Bites and Pints food festival

Pittsburghers can get a taste of foods from around the world for a little bit longer at Kennywood.

The theme park is extending its Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival. It now runs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the July 4th weekend.

The 2026 menu features booths from two new countries, France and Germany. Parkgoers can also dine on food and sip on drinks inspired by Mexico, Italy, South Korea and more.

Parkgoers can mix and match dishes and drinks from the stands through tasting cards. The cards allow people to try eight or 12 samples, or 15 for season pass holders. They can be purchased for a $10 discount online.

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