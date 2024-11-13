Cranberry Township police asking for info on hit-and-run crash that left pedestrian seriously hurt

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township police are asking for information on a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured Wednesday morning.

The crash happened sometime between 6:45 a.m. and 7 a.m. Police said the 28-year-old man was walking south along Franklin Road near the intersection of Mars-Crider Road when he was hit.

The victim was taken to Allegheny General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle will have damage to the front passenger area.

Anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed the crash is asked to call Cranberry Township police at 724-776-5180 ext. 5 or the Butler County Communications Center at 724-282-1221.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group