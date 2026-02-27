Cranberry Township unveils new, colorful America250 bell

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township kicked off a year-long celebration of America’s 250th birthday by unveiling a special bell.

Officials gathered at the Cranberry Municipal building Thursday evening to unveil “The Butler Bell.” It is part of the township’s America250 Bells Across PA display.

The bell features a wide range of art, including colorful images of the county courthouse, music notes, and the sun. First Energy sponsored its creation.

It was designed by local artist Tom Panei.

“Capture a little bit of Butler County, the art, the symphony, different things about the outdoors, just everything that kind of went with Butler County and kind of do it in a colorful abstract way,” Panei said.

The bell is held in partnership with the America250 Butler Committee and Experience Butler County.

The unveiling ceremony also featured a presentation of the American flag by VFW Post 879, a performance by members of the Butler County Symphony Orchestra, and remarks from Bruce Hezlep, Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors Chair; Leslie Osche, Butler County Commissioner and Robi Lombardo, Regional External Affairs Consultant for FirstEnergy.

This is one of two bells on display in Butler County.

The second bell is at the county courthouse and was made by artist Paula Slomer.

Cranberry officials said the America250 bells are designed to get people to reflect on the past and present of their communities.

