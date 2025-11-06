Crash brings down poles, wires in Indiana Township, closing road until further notice

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash in Indiana Township on Thursday brought down poles and wires, shutting down a main road in front of two schools.

The Indiana Township Police Department said that Saxonburg Boulevard is closed between Route 910 and Charles Street.

The department added that access is still available to Dorseyville Middle School and Hartwood Elementary by taking Saxonburg Boulevard north.

A letter sent to parents in the Fox Chapel School District said that the crash knocked out power to both schools, but they’re now running on emergency power.

Because of this, the schools do not plan on dismissing students early, but dismissal this afternoon may run late because of the road closure.

Police said the road is expected to be closed for the “immediate future.”

