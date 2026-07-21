Tractor-trailer crosses Parkway North median, hits SUV; 1 dead

PITTSBURGH — Part of a major highway leading out of Pittsburgh is closed because of a deadly crash. lost

PennDOT says the crash is on I-279 northbound and has shut down the highway between the Bellevue/West View (Exit 7) and Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) interchanges. The HOV lanes will also remain closed outbound.

Pennsylvania State Police say a tractor-trailer lost control while traveling south, crossed the median and guide rail, then struck a northbound Lincoln Navigator.

The driver of the Navigator died on scene.

Emergency crews are actively on scene.

Drivers are urged to find an alternative route.

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