Tanker truck crashes over hillside in Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tanker truck crashed over a hillside in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers said the crash happened off I-79 southbound near the Race Track Road exit (Exit 41) around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the South Strabane Fire Department, the vehicle was traveling south on I-79 when two tires came off a tractor-trailer traveling north.

The driver of the tanker truck tried to avoid those tires, but went off the road and over the hillside during the attempt, firefighters say.

Dispatchers say the driver got out of the vehicle on their own and was evaluated by medics at the scene.

State police, Ambulance & Chair EMS, Inc. and the Washington County Department of Public Safety were called for hazardous materials containment. At this time, it is unclear if anything spilled from the vehicle or if those crews were called as a precaution.

As of 4:43 p.m., the northbound and southbound lanes were restricted to single-lane access.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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