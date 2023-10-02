Crash involving motorcycle closes 31st Street Bridge

PITTSBURGH — The 31st Street Bridge is closed to traffic for a serious collision.
Traffic Anchor Trisha Pittman has live updates through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.
Officials told Channel 11 two people were taken to a local hospital around 4:30 a.m.
Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured a motorcycle that appeared to crash into a barrier.
Investigators have been called to the scene, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
