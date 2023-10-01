Local

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Munhall

By WPXI.com News Staff

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Munhall A man is in a hospital after he was stabbed in Munhall. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

MUNHALL, Pa. — A man is in a hospital after he was stabbed in Munhall.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 3800 block of Shady Avenue at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When crews arrived they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

The man is listed in critical but stable condition.

Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing Route 30 in Westmoreland County
  • ‘Day by day he’s coming back to us’: Parents of Karns City quarterback share update on his condition
  • PA Senators react after Congress passes bill to avoid government shutdown
  • VIDEO: Pennsylvania American Water starting 5 water main replacement projects around Pittsburgh next week
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read