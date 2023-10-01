Man hospitalized after stabbing in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — A man is in a hospital after he was stabbed in Munhall.
Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 3800 block of Shady Avenue at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.
When crews arrived they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.
The man is listed in critical but stable condition.
Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
