Man hospitalized after stabbing in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — A man is in a hospital after he was stabbed in Munhall.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 3800 block of Shady Avenue at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When crews arrived they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

The man is listed in critical but stable condition.

Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

