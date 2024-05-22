Local

Crash prompts early morning road closure in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash forced a Penn Hills road to close early Wednesday morning.

Penn Hills No.7 VFC on Facebook said the crash happened at the intersection of Frankstown Road and Crescent Hills Road.

Crews assisted with patient care and clean up at the scene. There’s no word on how many people were hurt.

The road was closed for around 45 minutes, officials said.

