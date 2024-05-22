Crash prompts early morning road closure in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash forced a Penn Hills road to close early Wednesday morning.

Penn Hills No.7 VFC on Facebook said the crash happened at the intersection of Frankstown Road and Crescent Hills Road.

Crews assisted with patient care and clean up at the scene. There’s no word on how many people were hurt.

The road was closed for around 45 minutes, officials said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group