Motorcyclist hospitalized after hitting deer in Mt. Pleasant Township

MT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was injured after hitting a deer in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Washington County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hornhead Road and Woodland Road at 8:00 p.m.

The driver who hit the deer was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

They were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, investigators say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

