Northbound I-79 in Kennedy Township reopens after crash

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash shut down the northbound lanes of I-79 in Kennedy Township on Thursday morning.

The crash happened between Exit 60A (PA 60 -Crafton/Moon Run) and Exit 64 (PA 51 - Coraopolis/McKees Rocks).

Both lanes were closed, but have since reopened.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed someone was injured in the crash.

Traffic backups were seen on PennDOT cameras past the Parkway West interchange.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group