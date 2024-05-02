Cravingz in Stowe Township shut down amid health code violations

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A convenience store in Stowe Township was shut down because of several health code violations.

Cravingz on Broadway Avenue was ordered closed on April 30.

The Allegheny County Health Department found that the store was operating without a permit from the Food Safety Program.

The store was also found to have a lack of hot water to the food facility, inadequate personal hygiene, a lack of a mop sink, inadequate handwashing facilities, animals on the premises, improper storage of toxic items and failure to submit a permit application.

The health inspector’s report deemed Cravingz as an “imminent hazard.”

Click here to read the full report.

