Crews battle apartment fire in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Firefighters battled an apartment fire in Monroeville early Saturday morning.

According to Penn Hills No. 7 VFC, a little after 4 a.m. first responders were called to the 1100 block of Fox Hill Drive in Monroeville for a reported apartment fire.

When crews arrived on scene smoke was showing from the third floor of the apartment.

Multiple fire companies battled the blaze and the fire was under control within 30 minutes.

One person was injured in this fire. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Allegheny County Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

