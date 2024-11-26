Crews battle fire at McKeesport tattoo shop, apartments

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Emergency crews are battling a fire at a building in McKeesport that houses a tattoo shop and apartments.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and EMS units were called to Versailles Avenue just before 7 a.m.

Our crew at the scene learned the building is a tattoo shop with apartments above. It is unclear at this time if the fire started in the tattoo shop or the apartments.

Dispatchers said no one was hurt in the fire.

