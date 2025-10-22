Crews battling 2-alarm fire in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in North Braddock.

The fire on North Avenue is impacting two structures. All firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building where the fire initially began.

A Channel 11 crew saw heavy smoke billowing from the buildings.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene working to learn more. Check back for updates starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 11 and on WPXI.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group