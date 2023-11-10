3 people hurt in crash on I-70 in North Belle Vernon; eastbound lanes closed

NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 in North Belle Vernon are closed after a two-vehicle crash that left three people hurt.

The call for a crash in the eastbound lanes near Exit 42A came in at 10 p.m. Thursday, Westmoreland County dispatchers said.

Two people were flown to area hospitals and another person was taken in an ambulance.

Traffic was closed in both directions initially.

Just before 11:15 p.m., Channel 11 confirmed one lane of westbound traffic has reopened.

Pennsylvania State Police in Belle Vernon are handling the investigation.

