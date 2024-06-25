Local

Crews to install speed tables, raised crosswalks on Greenfield street

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Speed tables FILE FOOTAGE of speed tables installed in a Pittsburgh neighborhood as part of the city’s traffic calming initiative

PITTSBURGH — A traffic calming project is about to get underway in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood.

Starting Wednesday, crews will begin installing traffic calming updates like speed tables and raised crosswalks on Greenfield Avenue, weather permitting.

The road work is expected to last through Thursday. During construction, one lane of traffic will be closed with flaggers stationed on either end of the work zone to let alternating traffic through. At some points, there could be intermittent full road closures to stage construction equipment.

City officials say the work is meant to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians by reducing excessive speeding on the road. This work comes after a study found 56% of motorists drove faster than the 25 mph speed limit, with a maximum recorded speed of 86 mph.

