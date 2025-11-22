Crews investigating fire at abandoned hospital as suspected arson

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A fire at an abandoned hospital in Lawrence County is being investigated as a suspected arson.

Firefighters were called to the site of the UPMC Jameson South Hospital on the 1000 block of South Mercer Street in New Castle for reports of a building filled with smoke at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Crews found a burning roll of wires located on the sixth floor to be the source of the smoke.

Firefighters said multiple homeless people may have been living inside.

It took crews several hours to fully put out the flames and look for anyone inside. No one was found and no injuries were reported.

The hospital has been vacant since 2019.

