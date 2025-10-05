Crews putting out trash chute fire in McKeesport high-rise apartment

MCKEESPORT — Firefighters are working to put out a trash chute fire at a McKeesport high-rise apartment building.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that first responders were called to the apartment at 516 Sinclair Street just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday. A first responder on scene said the fire is in a trash chute.

At this time, officials have not said if there are any injuries from the fire. But the first responder we spoke with said people were being rescued from the building.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw white smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Multiple departments, including Munhall, McKeesport, West Mifflin and Glassport, are all on scene. The fire marshal is also on scene.

Our crew on scene is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

