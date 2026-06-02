Detectives recall disturbing messages found on iPad of teen girl lured from home

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl faces a judge.

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Police tell Channel 11 that Cristoper Jones and the girl met on the Discord app -- and after two days of messaging, he drove 300 miles across the state to pick the girl up.

Tonight only on Channel 11, reporter Gabriella DeLuca details the explicit messages police say they found on the victim’s iPad.

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