Pennsylvania State Police confirm ‘active investigation’ involving Armstrong High School

Pennsylvania State Police confirm to Channel 11 that there is an “active investigation” involving Armstrong High School in Armstrong County.

The high school released a statement, saying, “The district is aware of rumors circulating about inappropriate relationships between students and staff.”

State Police Trooper Bertha Cazy said that she could not release the nature of the investigation, but confirmed troopers were not involved in removing any teachers from the premises last week.

State police said the investigation is active, and no charges have been filed.

The school district went on to say in their statement that it “cannot comment on confidential personnel matters. The district has zero tolerance for any conduct that compromises student safety or well-being, and cooperates fully with our local and state law enforcement partners on any matter related to the safety of students and staff.”

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