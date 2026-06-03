People sound off for and against policy that would require 18 weeks of paid parental leave

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A potentially life-saving investment? Or a financial burden on businesses?

Supporters and critics of a “paid parental leave” proposal sounded off in Allegheny County on Tuesday night.

The health department’s policy would require all Allegheny County businesses to provide 18-weeks of paid parental leave. Supporters say it’s something that’s desperately needed. While others worry it could drive businesses out.

Parents would be able to take the leave at any point within 12 months of giving birth or adopting.

“No mother should have to choose between her recovery and her livelihood, and no baby should have to suffer because of it,” one person said at the hearing.

According to preliminary data from the pregnancy risk assessment monitoring system, only 42% of women who give birth in Allegheny County have access to some type of parental leave.

“In what is already a whirlwind period of adjustment, the last thing that any family should be faced with is the stress and uncertainty of spending extended and unpaid time away from work to care for their new baby,” said Ashley Comans, board chair of Catapult Greater Pittsburgh.

Supporters say paid parental leave is linked to better health and financial outcomes for families.

But those against the proposal say it could hurt small businesses and drive some of them out of Allegheny County.

“It’s a public good. The county needs to figure out a way to have the public at large pay for it, not put it on the backs of small and medium-sized business owners in the city,” business owner John Graf said.

Anyone who wasn’t able to speak tonight can submit a comment to the board of health until midnight on June 16.

The board of health will vote on whether to send the proposal to county council for a final decision on July 15.

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