At least 1 injured in crash involving school bus, overturned pickup truck in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in North Huntingdon involving a school bus and a pickup truck.

The crash happened along Lincoln Way near Five Pines Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor confirms.

Lincoln Way is closed in the area until further notice.

A Channel 11 crew is heading to the scene.

The pickup truck rolled onto its side in the crash, leaving the driver injured. The Norwin School District confirmed that no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

We’re working to learn if anyone else was hurt.

North Huntingdon police are investigating.

