Crews respond to fire at event venue in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire in Duquesne.

The fire broke out in the 1000 block of Duquesne Boulevard before 7 p.m. Friday, according to an Allegheny County 911 supervisor.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene can see a large number of firefighters at Envy, a nightclub and event venue.

Duquesne Boulevard is shut down between Hoffman Boulevard and Commonwealth Avenue.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group