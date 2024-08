BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Fayette County early Wednesday morning.

Fayette County dispatchers said the fire started in the 400 block of Green Street in Brownsville at 3:26 a.m.

Dispatchers said no one was hurt in the blaze and that it’s not known at this time if the house was occupied.

