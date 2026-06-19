Family roller skating rink event held as part of Pittsburgh Juneteenth celebrations

PITTSBURGH — Juneteenth celebrations are rolling right along in Pittsburgh.

Families laced up their skates and hit the rink at Schenley Park on Thursday for a free community roller skate night.

Neighbors say it’s a great way to get families out and spend an evening celebrating with music and some fun.

“It’s definitely a family affair. Everybody’s here; everybody’s having a good time with their family. We got our kids out. So we’re celebrating for the community. We’re having a good time,” Quaila White said.

Organizers say events like this are all about bringing people together while honoring the meaning and history of Juneteenth.

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