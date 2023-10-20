Local

15-year-old fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Ingram

By Christine D'Antonio, WPXI-TV

15-year-old fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Ingram

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A 15-year-old hit by a car in Ingram while riding his skateboard was critically injured this week. Now he’s in the hospital fighting for his life.

>>> Teenager hit by car while riding skateboard in Ingram

Neighbors where the crash took place say they’ve been worried for decades about something happening in the area.

Tonight at 6 on 11 News, we’re breaking down the dangers and asking what’s next to make the area safer.

