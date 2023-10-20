15-year-old fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Ingram

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A 15-year-old hit by a car in Ingram while riding his skateboard was critically injured this week. Now he’s in the hospital fighting for his life.

>>> Teenager hit by car while riding skateboard in Ingram

Neighbors where the crash took place say they’ve been worried for decades about something happening in the area.

Tonight at 6 on 11 News, we’re breaking down the dangers and asking what’s next to make the area safer.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group