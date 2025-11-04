UPS plane crashes while departing Louisville airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a large fire after a UPS plane crashed while leaving a Louisville airport.

The FAA says UPS Flight 2976, departing from Louisville Muhammad International Airport en route to Honolulu, crashed around 5:15 p.m.

Video from NBC affiliate WAVE shows a massive plume of smoke coming from the airport.

Louisville Metro Police Department says a shelter-in-place has been issued for all locations north of the airport to the Ohio River.

Gov. Andy Beshear said he’s aware of the reported plane crash.

Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport. First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available. Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 4, 2025

“The situation is serious. Please pray for the families affected. I’m headed to Louisville now,” one post on his social media read.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

