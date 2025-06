PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently on scene for a water rescue in Lawrence County.

911 dispatch officials say the call came in at noon.

The rescue is happening in Slippery Rock Creek in Perry Township.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way.

