Aliquippa police officer nearly dies after scary encounter with old evidence

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An Aliquippa police officer is recovering after a scary encounter with old evidence.

According to Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible, an officer with the Aliquippa police department came in contact with an opioid while destroying old evidence.

After destroying the evidence, he went out on patrol and his partner noticed something was wrong with his breathing. The officer also passed out.

Both officers went back to the police department where Narcan was administered twice.

Bible said the officer nearly died but thankfully he is okay.

The officer is not being named but is already back on the job.

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