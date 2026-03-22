Crowd of juveniles fighting in Market Square leads to pepper spray use, 3 taken into custody: police

PITTSBURGH — Police dispersed a crowd of juveniles fighting in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were called to Forbes Avenue and Market Square around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a large gathering of juveniles.

A fight broke out between about 40 people outside, officials say. During the fight, some juveniles started deploying pepper spray.

Officers reportedly ordered the crowd to disperse, but when their commands were ignored, they used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Three juveniles were taken into custody in connection with the incident, and about 20 people were treated for pepper spray exposure, officials say.

No one was taken to the hospital, and no officers reported any injuries.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw numerous juveniles in the area, along with police and EMS units.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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