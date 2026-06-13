Crumbling road closed after water main break in Forest Hills

FOREST HILLS, Pa. — A crumbling road was closed in Forest Hills on Saturday.
Channel 11 crews saw part of Sherwood Road blocked by barrier tape and cones. Inside, the road appeared to be buckling.
A neighbor shared video with us, showing water flooding part of the roadway. You can watch that video below.
The Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority reports a water main break in the area. It’s unclear how many customers are impacted by the outage.
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